PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 346 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.