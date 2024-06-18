PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,627 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE A opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

