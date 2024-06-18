PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aptiv by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.