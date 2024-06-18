PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $319.59 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.99 and its 200 day moving average is $305.45.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

