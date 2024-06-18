PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.21 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Clorox worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

