PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS IFRA opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

