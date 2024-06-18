PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $18.63 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $153.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.83.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.