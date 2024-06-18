PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $21.28 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.90. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.32.

Get Our Latest Report on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.