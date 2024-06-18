PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $22.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $22,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 641,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

