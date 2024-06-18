PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $23.38 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Shares of HUM opened at $355.41 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

