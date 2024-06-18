PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.