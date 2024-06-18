PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Biogen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after buying an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $226.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.27. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $298.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.