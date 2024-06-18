PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,695,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.35.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,290. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $187.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.87.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

