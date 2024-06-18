PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.13 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

