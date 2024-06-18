PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Middleby worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Middleby Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

