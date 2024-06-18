PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,132 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ball alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ball by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $4,788,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Ball by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.