PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

