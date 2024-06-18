PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 679 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $21,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 631,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 564,980 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.