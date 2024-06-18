PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

