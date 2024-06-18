PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,140 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,817.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.