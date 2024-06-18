PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $22,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VFH opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

