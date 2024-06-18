PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,423 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 14.61% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $23,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,902,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SOCL opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

