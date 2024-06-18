PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 134,279 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

