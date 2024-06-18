PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,171 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

