PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,416 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

