PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,733 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

