PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,468 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $310.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

