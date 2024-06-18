PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,234 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

