PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in NVR by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Up 1.0 %

NVR stock opened at $7,680.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,623.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,403.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $99.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.