PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $22,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,070,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 885,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 309,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

