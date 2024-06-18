PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

IDEX stock opened at $200.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.54.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.