Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head to Head Comparison

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Positron alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 45.55 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $1.18 million 2.14 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Positron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivic Health Systems.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Positron and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Positron has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -222.99% N/A -65.25% Tivic Health Systems -670.99% -207.63% -151.83%

Summary

Positron beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.