Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRMW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Primo Water by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 145,966 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 761.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 111,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 49.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
