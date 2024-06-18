Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,820,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on PVBC

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.