Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Provident Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PVBC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
