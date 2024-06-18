Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $3.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

PRPL stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

