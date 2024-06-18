Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $3.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
PRPL stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.33.
Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 62.31% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.
