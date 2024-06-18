Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 19,284 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.81.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $208.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average is $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

