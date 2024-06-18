Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 410,178 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 410,178 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,255,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.