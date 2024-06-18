Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 279,347 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 552.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,023,000 after buying an additional 1,149,742 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35,271.4% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

