Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP stock opened at $553.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $453.17 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

