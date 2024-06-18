Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 577,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 77,362 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

