Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.59. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

