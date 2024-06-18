Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $18.23 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 290.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,279 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $18,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $43,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.