Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 477,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $104,315,000 after acquiring an additional 340,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,870,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $315,348,000 after acquiring an additional 409,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of INTC opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

