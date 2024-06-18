Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 322,900 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,409,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

