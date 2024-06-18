Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,000.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,938.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,895.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,846.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.