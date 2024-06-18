Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $2,783,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.