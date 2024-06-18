Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in monday.com by 61.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.12 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

