Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 58,326 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $325.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

