Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,276 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $302.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.90. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

