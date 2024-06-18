Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1,013.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 558,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,745 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

